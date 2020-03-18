|
Craig Sanford Stevenson
Newland, NC - Craig Sanford Stevenson, 59, of Newland, NC passed away on March 5, 2020. A long-time resident of Naples, FL, he was the son of Ben and Muriel Stevenson. He is survived by his son, Leif Stevenson; mother of his son, Natalie Stevenson both of Fort Myers; sister Candy Alaimo of Naples; and brother, Ber Stevenson of Fort Myers Beach; one nephew and two nieces.
Published in Naples Daily News from Mar. 18 to Mar. 22, 2020