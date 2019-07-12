|
Craig Stephen Hill Craig S. Hill chose to end his battle with cancer on July 6, 2019. He will be remembered for the people and experiences he loved most: his terrific son, Devin and granddaughter, Chloe, his wonderful lifelong friends and new friends, Bob Seger's "Old Time Rock and Roll", a good joke and a great story, Kid's Days, any spirited discussion, his first daily cup of coffee, George Michael songs, his company and colleagues, his fantastic water views, cooking with Pam for friends and family, dancing, his loving extended family, the NCAA basketball pool, making people smile and sharing his life with his love, Pam, for 28 amazing years. In honor of Craig's life, you are invited to donate to: National Multiple Sclerosis Society, 733 Third Avenue, NY, NY 10017; AVOW Hospice, 1095 Whippoorwill Lane, Naples, FL 34105.
Published in Naples Daily News on July 12, 2019