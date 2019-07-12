Services
Legacy Options LLC
4376 Corporate Square
Naples, FL 34104
(239) 659-2009
Resources
More Obituaries for Craig Hill
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Craig Stephen Hill

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Craig Stephen Hill Obituary
Craig Stephen Hill Craig S. Hill chose to end his battle with cancer on July 6, 2019. He will be remembered for the people and experiences he loved most: his terrific son, Devin and granddaughter, Chloe, his wonderful lifelong friends and new friends, Bob Seger's "Old Time Rock and Roll", a good joke and a great story, Kid's Days, any spirited discussion, his first daily cup of coffee, George Michael songs, his company and colleagues, his fantastic water views, cooking with Pam for friends and family, dancing, his loving extended family, the NCAA basketball pool, making people smile and sharing his life with his love, Pam, for 28 amazing years. In honor of Craig's life, you are invited to donate to: National Multiple Sclerosis Society, 733 Third Avenue, NY, NY 10017; AVOW Hospice, 1095 Whippoorwill Lane, Naples, FL 34105.
Published in Naples Daily News on July 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now