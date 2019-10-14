|
Naples - Curtis R. Johnson (Curt), 77 of Naples, FL passed peacefully at 6:01 AM on Oct. 9, 2019 surrounded by his loving family after complications due to declining health after a series of debilitating strokes suffered over the last twenty years.
He was the loving husband of Sandy Johnson, his beloved wife of 59 years. He is survived by his three adult children; Christopher B. Johnson and wife Nyla of Belle Plaine, MN, Deborah (Johnson) Shnider and husband Richard, of Taunton, MA and Gregory D. Johnson and wife Tracy of Olathe, KS. He leaves four grandchildren; Ryan Shnider, Kimberly Shnider, Lily Ellen Johnson and Tate Johnson. He also leaves his only brother, Kenneth W. Johnson and sister-in-law Kathy Johnson along with nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents, Morris C. Johnson and Ellen G. Johnson formerly of Edina, MN. He was born and raised in the Minneapolis area. He was a member of the class of 1960 at Southwest High School in Minneapolis, MN lettering in three sports. He briefly attended University of Denver before transferring to the University of Minnesota where he received his degree. Following graduation he was employed by Cargill Inc. where he worked for over thirty years before retiring in 1997. He and his wife retired full-time to Naples in 2002 where they have resided since in the community of Vanderbilt Country Club.
His many interest included golf, tennis, fishing, boating, gardening, reading and traveling with his wife. In his later years he mostly enjoyed watching sports on television and visiting with family and friends whenever possible. He had a strong Christian faith and was a member of Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Naples, FL.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to , www.stroke.org or www.lovetotherescue.org
Published in Naples Daily News from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2019