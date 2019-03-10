|
Curtis Wyman Bostick
Marco Island, FL
Curtis Wyman Bostick, 83, passed 2/22/19 at home on Marco with his wife by his side. Taking great pride in being born on Marco Island it is fitting his life should end there. After his school years in Lee County, he joined the Marine Corps. With the GI Bill, he graduated the University of Florida. There he met his future wife, Diane Hudson, of Fort Myers, married in 1959. With a CPA license, they moved to Miami, then to Ft. Myers where he joined an accounting firm which became Gilbert, Brown and Bostick. Later joining Harper Brothers Construction Company as VP. Retiring at 45 he remained involved ; The Mariner Group, CCA, Center for Sport Fishing Policy, Bonefish & Tarpon Trust , Lee Co. Electric Coop.
Curtis spent much time traveling and fishing as he loved to be "where fish live." As an avid fisherman he became involved in fishery conservation. A wonderful, kind, loving husband of 60 years and father to Dawn Aitkenhead (Bill), Andrew (Lee) and Steve. Burial at Marco Island Cemetery. No service, no flowers please. If inclined, donations appreciated to Coastal Conservation Association: CCA Florida 4061 Forrestall Ave. Suite 8, Orlando, Florida 32806-6151 or Bonefish & Tarpon Trust 135 San Lorenzo Ave. Suite 860 Coral Gables, Fl. 33146. Further details and condolences HodgesJosberger.com.
Published in Naples Daily News on Mar. 10, 2019