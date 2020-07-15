Curtiss H. Giller
Naples, Florida - Curtiss H Giller, of Palmyra IL and Naples FL died peacefully on July 14, 2020 at the age 80 with his wife at his side. He was the son of the late R.C. and Margaret Giller and the brother of his sisters Linda, Lou Anne, and Jeanie. He was pre-deceased by his first wife of 11 years Lynne Tesar Giller. He is survived by his loving wife of 44 years, Jacqueline Giller; and his children, Robert (Sandy) Giller of Oklahoma, Tina Loga of Algonquin IL, Keri (Robert) Giller Hanson of Washington DC, Kimberly (Greg) Clark of Atlanta GA, and Brittany (Adam) of Naples FL. He leaves 10 grandchildren, Taylor, Morgan, Lindsey, Oliver, Audrey, Jake, Logan, Justin, Melissa, Brittany and 3 grandchildren, Elizabeth Mary, Margaret and Savannah. He was also survived by his college roommate and best friend for life, Mort Kaplan.
He attended Northwestern High School in Palmyra IL and was 3 years varsity quarterback in football, guard in basketball, and a pole vaulter in track. He graduated with an academic scholarship to The University of Illinois. He graduated from the University of Illinois in 1965 with a Doctor of Veterinary Medicine. He was second academically of his freshman class at The University of Illinois and received honors with Phi Eta Sigma, Gamma Sigma Delta, and Alpha Beta. He resided at Alpha Gamma Rho fraternity during his school years. Upon graduation he entered the Army Veterinary Corp, took training at Fort Sam Houston, Texas and was stationed during the Vietnam Conflict at Fort Snelling in Minnesota where he became Officer In-Charge of his unit and achieved the rank of Captain and the National Defense Service Medal.
Following his Army career he worked as a surgeon for five years at Wolf Animal Hospital in Bloomington Minnesota. He then returned to the Chicago area where he established the Giller Animal Hospital which with the help of his wife, Jackie, grew into a 3 doctor and 14 tech unit which at one time serviced more patients per square foot than any other animal hospital in the nation.
He sold the hospital in 1996 and returned to Naples, FL where he enjoyed playing golf becoming his club's champion and his club's couples champion with his wife. He did relief work for other veterinarians in the area and enjoyed much time with his spouse, children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren.
Above all he was a loving husband, wonderful dad, and awesome grandpa, and a great great grandpa. He loved his job, his church, and his family. He was a kind, considerate, loving, and humble person who will be dearly missed.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday, July 20, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Agnes Catholic Church, 7775 Vanderbilt Beach Rd. Inurnment in the church columbarium will take place at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions be made to Food for the Poor, www.foodforthepoor.org
