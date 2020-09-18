1/1
Cynthia Anne Peel
Naples - Cynthia Anne Peel (nee Pratt), born 1950 in Bethesda, MD to William and Louise Pratt, passed unexpectedly on Sept. 5th in Naples, Florida. She leaves behind brothers, sisters, dear friends, her two children, Jonathan and Natalie and her two grandchildren, Weston and Saylor. She was predeceased by her loving husband of 30 years, Nicholas Peel, four years ago.

Cindy was fearless in her pursuit of joy and led a life of perpetual growth. She earned her doctorate in dentistry from Georgetown University and volunteered her skills up until her death. She learned the drums and started a band at age 50. A talented and skilled artist, Cindy painted scenes of Naples, watercolors of her travels, and drew portraits of friends and family. Her family will treasure the sketchbooks and journals she filled with her beauty, energy and humor. Cindy was passionate about her beliefs, strong-willed and quick witted. Those who loved her will hold her memory in their hearts forever.

A memorial service will be held at Trinity by the Cove on October 10th, 2020. Please send inquiries regarding flowers, donations and attending the service to cindypeelmemorial@gmail.com




Published in Naples Daily News from Sep. 18 to Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
September 18, 2020
Incredibly sad...peace be with family members, your life was enriched by having Cindy in it.
Deborah O&#8217;Brien
Neighbor
