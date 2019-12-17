|
|
Daisy Richele LaRiche
Naples - It is with great sadness that we announce the tragic loss of our beloved daughter, Daisy Richele LaRiche, on December 14, 2019. Daisy was born on April 13, 1995 in Naples, Florida to Richard and Valerie LaRiche.
She leaves behind her dad and mom; sister, Jordan; brother, Richard (Sarah); nephews, Layne, Brayden, and Maddox; niece, Audrey; Grandma Nancy Roark (Gregory), Grandpa Robert Schmidt, and many adoring aunts, uncles, and cousins.
She is predeceased by her Papa and Nana (Richard and Elaine LaRiche, Sr.) and Grandma Tracey Schmidt.
Private Viewing at Muller-Thompson Funeral Home and Private Mass at Saint William Catholic Church.
Published in Naples Daily News from Dec. 17 to Dec. 19, 2019