Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
3:00 PM
Collier County Fairgrounds
Naples - Dan Rickard, 56 of Naples, Florida passed away July 24th at home. He was well known for fixing anything with an engine. He could make you laugh, and always had a few tricks to play on you. He was always the life of a party. Dan left many loved ones behind wife Susie, two sons Timmy and David, brothers Ray, Dave, Dwight, and Lee and eight grandkids. Services (PARTY) August 31 at 3:00pm Collier County Fairgrounds. Its a party for Dan. BYOB (bring your own beverage).
Published in Naples Daily News on Aug. 28, 2019
