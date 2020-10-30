1/1
Daneen Loretta (Anderson) Ryan
Plymouth, MN - Ryan, Daneen Loretta (Anderson) age 82 of Plymouth, MN, died peacefully Tues., Oct. 20th with her family by her side. Preceded in death by parents Vern and Bessie.

Daneen met her love and best friend Gary at age 18 and they were married for 62 years.

She was a caring and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, aunt and friend who cherished the people in her life.

A kind and giving soul, she always had a beautiful smile on her face.

Daneen and Gary spent winters in Naples, FL where Daneen was an avid golfer and tennis player and was active in her community.

A devout Catholic, she worked as church secretary for many years and attended Sunday Mass regularly. She gave of her time volunteering helping serve meals to the homeless.

Survived by devoted husband Gary, her three children Katherine, Stephen and Robert, grandchildren, 1 great grandchild, and sisters Patti and Judy.

A Memorial Mass was held Thurs., Oct. 29th, at St. Anne Catholic Church in Hamel, MN. The family will be celebrating Daneen's life at a later date in MN when friends and family can gather.




Published in Naples Daily News from Oct. 30 to Nov. 1, 2020.
