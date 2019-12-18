Services
Memorial service
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
1:00 PM
Daniel Apel Obituary
Daniel Gordon Apel, 66, of Bonita Springs, FL passed away Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at his residence. He had been a resident of Bonita Springs since 1981, coming from Ida, MI. Dan was born April 21, 1953 in Toledo, OH a son of the late Harold G. and Wanda I (Stanford) Apel. His career as an automobile mechanic started at Brondes Ford in Toledo, OH and he worked as a mechanic in Bonita Springs for the past 39 years. Dan was an avid fisherman and charter captain who also enjoyed racing cars, riding four wheelers, golfing, and playing cards. Mr. Apel also coached his son's Little League team. Survivors include his loving children, Bobbi Jo Forhey of Naples, FL and Danny G. Apel Jr. of Bonita Springs, FL; siblings, Debbie Apel of Bonita Springs, FL, Becky (Ray) Angerer of Temperance, MI, Chris (Nabil) Yousef of Bonita Springs, FL, Kit (Armondo) Apel of Bonita Springs, FL, Bob (Chris) Apel of Sylvania, OH, Al Apel of Bonita Springs, FL and Abby Freshwater of Bonita Springs, FL; grandchildren, Bethany, Emily, Casey and Kylie Forhay; great granddaughter, Brooke Provenzano; and numerous nieces and nephews. A memorial service to celebrate Dan's life will be held on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at 1:00 P.M. at Shikany's Bonita Funeral Home, 28300 Tamiami Trail So., Bonita Springs, FL 34134. Online condolences may be offered by visiting www.ShikanyFuneralHome.com.
Published in Naples Daily News from Dec. 18 to Dec. 21, 2019
