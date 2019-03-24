|
Daniel Downs Bumstead
Naples, FL
A kind, sincere and
intellectually precise man, Daniel Downs Bumstead left us March 11, 2019 in Naples, Florida. He was an avid fly fisherman and
tennis player, a private and proud man whose political astuteness led him to the top ranks of the Central Intelligence
Agency. Post-retirement, he moved with his wife of 38 years,
Barrett Edwards, to Naples, FL, where he soon became active in the Naples Council on World Affairs. Dan's service on the Board for two 6-year terms, and as President of the Council from 2008-2010, was
outdone only by his more than 20-year leadership of his Great
Decisions Group.
Dan was a voracious reader of an eclectic selection of political books, articles and journals, most especially those involving Intelligence, Castro, and Terrorism. He once spent much of a cross-country road trip with Barrett explaining, as she drove, what he had learned from his readings of the Quran. He was a frequent and popular lecturer around Naples and at the Renaissance Academy on subjects such as the Intelligence War on Terrorism, Islam, and Cuba.
Daniel was born in Bucyrus, Ohio, where he retained the status of Bucyrus basketball high scorer for over 50 years. From there he went to Kenyon College, where he was an
athlete, scholar and President of the Student Council. He was edged out of Phi Beta Kappa by his older brother,
Richard A. Bumstead, and in 2011 was inducted into
Kenyon's Hall of Fame for his basketball career. While still in college he was signed to the Cincinnati Reds minor league, where he was a pitcher for three years. After graduating from Kenyon, Dan joined the Air Force as a reconnaissance coordinator in Morocco, where he met his first wife, Cynthia Kelley. After a year in the Air Force, Daniel was recruited into the Central Intelligence Agency, beginning a 34-year career that took him to Morocco, Iran, France, Belgium, Portugal, Cuba, and Central America. During his many years living in Paris, first in the 1970s and then in the 1980s, he developed fluent French, and a love of wine, good food, and
Catherine Deneuve. There he became friends with a
number of well-known French writers and intellectuals, with whom he enjoyed nothing more than an in-depth exchange of views on European and global politics, particularly if accompanied by a large snifter of Armagnac. 1974 found him in Lisbon at the time of the Carnation Revolution. He was deeply involved in Iranian affairs, particularly during the fall of the Shah, escaping Tehran shortly before the taking of the American hostages in 1979.
In retirement as throughout his life, he pursued his love of tennis, winning numerous singles and doubles titles in the US and Bermuda. In one memorable tournament in Paris, he paired with his wife Barrett to bring home the finalists' prize of Champagne and 900 grams of fois gras. But it was when he was fly-fishing that he was his happiest, setting and achieving a goal of fishing in his beloved Colorado for 77 straight days one summer. Though that is fishing fact, his buddies on the river still want to verify the tape measure Dan used.
Daniel was unquestionably proudest, however, of his two daughters, Alden Prescott Bumstead, and Leslie Phelps Bumstead (Douglas Farah) and his grandchildren, Kaia Heimer-Bumstead, Arlo Heimer-Bumstead, Jonas
Farah-Bumstead and Gillian Farah-Bumstead. After years of persistent spousal persuasion, he also became the besotted "daddy" of a 4-legged addition to the family, an Australian Labradoodle named Casey, after a certain fellow at the CIA.
He will be remembered for many things, not least his ability to hold a dinner party in thrall to funny stories and tall tales, most of which grew taller and funnier with each recounting. He was preceded in death by his brother.
Daniel will be deeply missed by many, but perhaps most by wife Barrett, for whom he was soulmate, rock-steady supporter, fishing and tennis partner, art critic and faithful confidante.
Published in Naples Daily News on Mar. 24, 2019