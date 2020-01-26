|
Daniel Krall
Naples - Daniel "Danny" Krall was taken to heaven to continue his work as an angel on January 18, 2020. He was lost much too soon at the age of 73. Danny is survived by his daughter Kelli (Dan Prendergast) Krall, son Steven (Jennifer Blaha) Krall, grandson Jason Daniel, brother Martin (Dagmar) Krall. Further loved and survived by nieces, cousins, other relatives and many loved and cherished friends.
Visitation at Max Sass Funeral Home, Mission Hills Chapel, on Friday, January 31, 4-7 PM. Funeral service at 7 PM. Entombment at Arlington Park Cemetery in The Chapel of Roses. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions appreciated in his name to the Wisconsin Donors Network or the Blood Center of Wisconsin.
Daniel served his country in the Army, and he was the past Worshipful Master of the Henry L Palmer Lodge #301 F. & A.M. He participated in many activities including The Bay View Bicycle Club, the Nordic Ski Group, and was a volunteer where he showed classic autos at the museum in Naples.
Danny was an adventurist and was happiest in the wind on his motorcycle riding with friends and participating in many benefit rides. He was a dear friend and mentor to many, he will be remembered for his infectious laugh, fun times and his kind and encouraging ways.
He lived life to its fullest and passed doing what he loved. He will always be loved, remembered, and dearly missed.
