Naples - Daniel R. Brooks, loving husband and father, died in hospice in Naples, FL on July 31, 2019 at 2:45 AM. He is survived by his wife Adrienne Brooks (nee Westgren), six children (Dave, Bill, Dawn, Dan, Jr., Jim, Tom), fourteen grandhildren, and eight great-grandchildren.

Born in Nanticoke, PA, he attended Girard College and The University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia. He was married to his wife Adrienne of almost 70 years in September, 1949, He was a successful businessman who became Senior Vice President and National Sales Manager for Stone Container Corporation. He retired to Seabrook Island, SC and subsequently to Bear's Paw in Naples, FL.

He will be greatly missed by friends and family and will always remain in our hearts.
Published in Naples Daily News on Aug. 3, 2019
