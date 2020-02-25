|
|
Daniel Sanford Chambers
Naples - Daniel Sanford Chambers passed away on February 9, 2020 at age 80 in Naples, Florida after a brief illness.
He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Phyllis Joan Chambers (nee Armstrong), three children, Drew Clayton Chambers (Rebecca Simmons) of Riverview, MI, Alison Lynd Chambers of Naples, FL, Paige Elizabeth Chambers of Naples, FL, three grandchildren, Aubrey Rebecca Wells (Sam Mancini) of Biddeford ME, Lyric Daniel Chambers of Riverview, MI, and Isabella Gigi Bijou Chambers of Riverview, MI, his sisters, Norma "Dolly" Reiss of West Haven, CT, and Star Logan of Belleville, IL and many beloved nieces and nephews and extended family and friends.
He is predeceased by his parents, Philip Ivan Chambers and Violet M. (nee Roberts), and his brothers, Keith and Philip.
Daniel was born on November 6, 1939 in Orland, Maine. He was a hard-working man who loved his family, his beloved pets, his country, wildlife, gardening, fishing and kayaking. Before his illness, he and Phyllis enjoyed many adventures in their motor home, travelling throughout the eastern United States and Canada. Though he held many jobs throughout his lifetime, he most enjoyed his many years working as a tree trimmer for Asplundh Tree Experts and later, Davey Tree. After retiring from the tree business, he spent 13 years working for Moorings Country Club, where he genuinely enjoyed the camaraderie of his co-workers. He was sometimes jokingly referred to as "Crabby Dan", but those who knew him well, knew he was really a softy on the inside, and he handled his illness with grace and charm right up until his very last day on this earth.
The family would like to extend their most sincere thanks and gratitude to everyone at Avow Hospice for their kindness, compassion, and excellent care of Daniel and his family, both at home and later at their beautiful Naples campus. And also to everyone at Legacy Options, Naples, for their kindness, compassion, and professionalism during this difficult time.
Per Daniel's request, no services will be held and cremation arrangements have been made through Legacy Options, Naples.
Memorial contributions can be made to Avow Hospice, 1205 Whippoorwill Lane, Naples, FL 34105 or at www.avowcares.org.
Published in Naples Daily News from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020