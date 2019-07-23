|
|
Danny Dean Schulz
- - Danny Dean Schulz passed away on June 5, 2019. He lived his life in service to his family and to countless others, touching many lives along the way. He was honored to raise boys to be great men through Boy Scouts, with many becoming Eagle Scouts. He is survived by his wife, Linda Schulz, his children: Carmen (David Dudley), Ben (Sylvia), Mitchell, and Rachel (Santiago Porras), his grandchildren: Mason, Rami, Gabriel, Joel, Caleb, Vanessa, and Tyler. A Memorial Service will be held at Camp Miles in Punta Gorda on Sunday, July 28th at 4:00 PM. Danny will be laid to rest at 10:00 AM on Monday, July 29th at the Sarasota National Cemetery.
Published in Naples Daily News on July 23, 2019