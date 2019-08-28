|
|
Daphine Wyatt
Naples - Daphine Wyatt, 88, of Naples, Florida went to be with the Lord on August 21, 2019. A celebration of her life will be held at First Baptist Church Naples, located at 3000 Orange Blossom Drive, Naples, FL 34109, in the Chapel on Saturday, August 31 at 11 am. Burial of her ashes will be in Strawberry, Arkansas at a later date.
Daphine wore a beautiful smile and always made people feel special and loved. She enjoyed life abundantly and shared this joy with others.
Daphine loved beauty - the beach, a flowering tree, dolphins, a unique shell. She loved everything about God's creation. She loved her home and being independent. She enjoyed her freedom to go and go and go, or just "be."
Daphine was predeceased by her loving husband, John Wyatt and her son, John Stephen Wyatt; and brother Taylor C. Taylor. Daphine is survived by her daughter, Tammy Wyatt; her grandson Taylor Wyatt; her great-grandchildren Olivia Wyatt and Harrison Wyatt; her brothers Willie Taylor and Stephen Taylor; and her sister Willene Massey.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Daphine's name to Avow Hospice who so gently cared for Mother and to the .
Published in Naples Daily News on Aug. 28, 2019