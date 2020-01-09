|
|
David A Surprenant
Naples - David A Surprenant of Naples, Fl passed away 12-27-19 at Avow Hospice facility in Naples Florida. David was born January 24, 1957 in New Bedford, Massachusetts to Claire Rose and Aldor Surprenant. Both parents preceded him in death as well as his sister, Anita.
He graduated college from SMU (Southeastern Massachusetts University) after school, he traveled cross country with his buddies. He worked temporary jobs in order to fulfill his wanderlust and pay the bills. He jaunted across the US before he settled down in Birmingham, Alabama. Talk about Culture Shock. He had to declare either "Alabama" or "Auburn" in a state where college football is King. He started his career with the Social Security Administration. He forced himself to work 38 years before he called it quits in January 2019. He should've left sooner, but family needs prevailed. He was diagnosed with stage IV Pancreatic cancer on his 62 Birthday, approximately 3 weeks after he retired.
Listening to music made him happy. He even had a Friday playlist he composed for and played at work. His playlist included " Take this job and shove it", "Callin in Gone" and "I want out".
Bucket list items for Dave included skydiving, traveling and making sure he was there to walk his daughter down the aisle at her wedding. Unfortunately, the only exotic locales we visited after his diagnosis were Fort Myers, Florida, Birmingham, Alabama (Roll Tide), Fort Walton Beach, Florida (Wedding of all weddings) and Bethesda Maryland (National institute of Health) for a clinical trial.
On June 2, 2019, "Dave's Skydiving Quest" occurred. Forty plus people came out to support him as he leapt out of a perfectly good airplane at 14000 feet. Some jumped, some watched and all had an awesome and inspiring time.
Dave represented beer connoisseurship at its highest level. He loved visiting various tap rooms across the country before his illness. He previously owned a brew shop with two of his closest buddies at a flea market. He rated each beer that he drank and evaluated each tap room.
For other types of fun, he held annual passes from Disney World, Universal Orlando, Sea world and Busch Gardens throughout his life. He's also drank his way "around the world" at Epcot twice, both occurring on New Years Eve. Video proof exists. He loved to cruise to different places via Disney cruise line, meet new people and hang out in the adult areas of each ship. He had breakfast number 1 before everyone was up and breakfast number 2 as he joined the family. He sometimes had 2 entrees at dinner and would always get 2-3 desserts. He enjoyed eating, drinking, and socializing with family and friends. His family represented his huge heart and generous nature. He loved unconditionally. The pinnacle of his love showed fiercely as he walked his daughter down a sandy aisle for her wedding. Dave thought Alex was Taylor's perfect addition to our family.
His love all things equal to Disney included the St Louis Cardinals (Go Cards) and the Alabama Crimson Tide. (Roll Tide Roll). It also included beer. He always bought new beers for his friends to try, then critique. If he went back in time, his perfect job would have had something to do with test-tasting beers at all the craft beer tap rooms.
Puppies also recognized his giving nature and gravitated around him and were often underfoot.
At least now, he is pain free and can chow down with The Heavenly Father. His family will miss his quick wit, his booming laughter, and his ability to critically think and solve vexing problems.
He is survived by his wife, Gayle, his daughter, Taylor (Alex Jackson), his sister Valerie (Darrell Crabtree), three nieces, two nephews. He was survived by many lifelong "brothers" and friends that you could count on more than one hand and more acquaintances than a filled-up Alabama home game.
In lieu of flowers, please send any contribution to the Lustgarten Foundation, 415 Crossways Park Drive, Suite D, Woodbury, NY 11797.
Published in Naples Daily News from Jan. 9 to Jan. 12, 2020