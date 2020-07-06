1/1
David A. Tuohy

Naples - David A. Tuohy 57, of Naples, FL died Thursday, July 2, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer. David was born June 21, 1963 in Hackensack, NJ a son of the late James P. Tuohy and Laura Sue (Gernert) Tuohy who survives. He had been a resident of Naples for the past 30 years moving from Mahwah, NJ.

He was a graduate of Penn State University where in 1985 he earned his Bachelor of Arts degree in Political Science. David was an avid fan of the Dodgers, Rams, Nittany Lions, Celtic FC. Additionally, he loved to play the ponies and handicap races. Dave also loved to travel abroad and some of his favorite places were the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Cartagena, and Ireland.

As a beloved member of the community, David spent the last 25 years tending and managing the bar at Campiello Ristorante in Naples and hanging at Paddy Murphy's where he had so many lifelong friends and doled out advice to everyone.

He is survived by his loving mother, Sue Tuohy of Naples, FL; three brothers, James (Maureen) Tuohy, Jr. of East Windsor, NJ, Michael (Cheryl) Tuohy of Vernon, NJ and Brian (Marnie) Tuohy of Boonton, NJ; his former wife, Helen Fisher, 4 beloved nieces and nephews; Katie, Brian, Amanda, and Hailey, and all his friends.

He was preceded in death by his father, James P. Tuohy, who passed away on March 28, 2020.

The family suggests that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in his memory be made to the Alzheimer's Support Network, 660 Tamiami Tr. N. #21, Naples, FL 34102.

To sign his guest register or to leave online condolences please visit www.ShikanyFuneralHome.com.

Arrangements are being handled by Shikany's Bonita Funeral Home Family Owned and Operated Since 1978.






Published in Naples Daily News from Jul. 6 to Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Shikany's Bonita Funeral Home
28300 So. Tamiami Tr.
Bonita Springs, FL 34134
(239) 992-4982
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

