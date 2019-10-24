|
David Allen "Gator Man" Repicky
Naples - Former Collier County (Naples), FL resident, David Allen Repicky, 56 died Sept. 27, 2019 after his battle with cancer. He passed in Hospice Care at The Cancer Treatment Center in Tulsa, OK.
David was born May 1, 1963 in Cleveland, OH to Albert & Nancy Repicky.
As a long term resident growing up in Naples, FL. Dave graduated from Barron Collier HS in 1981. Soon after he joined and served in the U.S. Army as a leader during The Lance Missile Crisis.
It's in the Army he met, married, and is survived by his wife Dena, sons David and Daniel and grandchild, residents of Tulsa, OK. Dave is also survived by his mother Nancy Repicky Nilson of Naples, brother Mark Repicky of Longwood, FL, Tony Repicky of Naples, and his Aunt Carol Loebs also of Naples.
Dave is preceded in death by his father Albert Joseph Repicky (1939-2006).
Everyone who knew Dave knew he was determined, passionate, stubborn, opinionated, person who loved a good debate, yet respecting views and stances of others. When he set his mind to do something there was no stopping him! He accomplished everything he set his mind to.
Dave had one huge final goal! While battling his cancer and receiving treatment Dave continued his college coursework. He was bound and determined to not let cancer keep him from reaching his goal of graduation. Dave kept that determination, orneriness, drive, and ambition. He reached his final goal and walked across the college stage receiving his Bachelors Degree in Social Work! We're ALL so proud of you Dave!
That was Dave, living life on his and life's terms and with no regrets. Our Family has been so blessed and thankful we had the opportunity to live that life and journey with Dave. There and there are so many great people who have come in contact with Dave and our Family who should feel as blessed and thankful as we are that he let you share his life and ride on the coattails of his unique life as well.
There are no plans for a Celebration of Life at this time. Please watch for an invitation come near his birthday May, 2020.
Published in Naples Daily News from Oct. 24 to Oct. 27, 2019