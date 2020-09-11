David Arthur Ballentine
David Arthur Ballentine passed away on Wednesday, September 9, from pancreatic cancer at the age of 90. He was surrounded by his two loving sons, David Hafner Ballentine and Bruce Arthur Ballentine, at his home in Marco Island, Florida.
David was born on November 8, 1929 in Birmingham, Michigan where he lived for 63 years. He attended Dartmouth College for two years and received his bachelor's degree from Michigan State University. He married his wife Rae Cecelia Hafner Ballentine in 1953, and the couple had two sons, Dave and Bruce.
Throughout his career in the automotive industry, he worked for American Seating Co., Collins and Aikman Corp., and General Motors.
After retiring in 1989, he and his wife Rae moved to Marco Island, Florida in 1992 where they lived happily, taking frequent walks along the golf course near their home and hosting visits from their children and grandchildren. David also enjoyed boating, reading, activities at his church St. Mark's Episcopal, and playing Words with Friends and Rummikub. His family liked to call him "D-Squared" and will always remember happy memories with him in Pierport, Michigan, where he vacationed almost every year.
He was preceded in death by his parents David Raymond Ballentine and Elizabeth Ballentine Coulter, his sister Elizabeth Anne Ballentine Williams, his wife Rae, and his daughter-in-law Karen Conner Ballentine.
He is survived by his two sons, and his three grandchildren, Claire Frances Ballentine (New York, NY), Hannah Moore Ballentine (Fripp Island, SC) and Hayley Rae Ballentine (Rochester Hills, MI), along with longtime friends Mike (Red Man) Jarnagin and his wife Angela.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Avow Hospice in Naples https://avowcares.org/donate-now/