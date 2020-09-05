1/1
David Charles Hiner
1951 - 2020
David Charles Hiner

Blairsville - David C. Hiner of Blairsville, GA, and Naples, FL., was welcome into his heavenly home on September 3. He will be lovingly remembered as a faithful man of God, a cherished husband and son, and a forever friend to many. Dave lived life to the fullest with his fun-loving spirit, generous heart, and insatiable appetite for adventure. He loved traveling coast-to-coast with his wife of 47 years, seeking new places to explore and enjoy God's beautiful creations. Dave proudly served his country as a member of the United States Coast Guard. His generous personality and contagious laughter will be missed by all who knew him.

He is survived by his wife; Linda Jo, mother; Betty Hiner Mulford of Venice, FL., aunt & uncle; Nancy & Ron Hiner of Toccoa, GA., a sister-in-law; Annette Fairchild, one nephew; Brandon, and cousins; Jeff Hiner, Laurie Barnes, and Cari Duttlinger. Dave was preceded in death by his father; Royal William Hiner, and one brother; John Mark Hiner.

A memorial service is planned for the future. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Homestead Hospice of Blairsville.

Mountain View Funeral Home of Blairsville is in charge of the arrangements. You may sign the family guest book and send condolences online at www.mountainviewfuneralhome.com




Published in Naples Daily News from Sep. 5 to Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
MOUNTAIN VIEW FUNERAL HOME
513 # 3 MURPHY HWY
Blairsville, GA 30512
(706) 745-3456
Memories & Condolences
15 entries
September 5, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Mountain View Funeral Home
September 6, 2020
I am so sorry to hear about Dave’s passing. Thoughts and prayers are with you through this journey. Will truly miss seeing Dave around the neighborhood during your winter visit. He always had a smile and kindness to share.
Becky Erickson
Acquaintance
September 6, 2020
Jo - we are so sorry to hear of your loss. Dave was such a nice guy, Steve's mowing buddy in the neighborhood. God bless you during this difficult time. We are in our thoughts and prayers.
Jamie & Steve McWatters
September 5, 2020
Generous, caring and fun-loving, Dave was the friend everyone hopes and prays will come into their lives. Dave and Jo are inextricably woven into our memories over the last thirty-one years. Through the good and the bad, they were there with us. Our hearts are broken that such an incredible person has left us to go on without him. Jo, you know how much we love you!
Lynnette Hallberg
Friend
September 5, 2020
Dave was one of the nicest people God put on this earth and will be a welcome addition to Heaven!
Spike Jones
Friend
September 5, 2020
September 5, 2020
September 5, 2020
September 5, 2020
Our hearts our shattered. We can’t wait to see you soon!


“What will it be like when my pain is gone
And all the worries of this world just fade away?
What will it be like when You call my name
And that moment when I see You face to face?
I'm waiting my whole life to hear You say
Well done, well done
My good and faithful one
Welcome to the place where you belong
Well done, well done
My beloved child
You have run the race and now you're home
Welcome to the place where you belong
What will it be like when tears are washed away
And every broken thing will finally be made whole?
What will it be like when I come into Your glory
Standing in the presence of a love so beautiful?
I'm waiting my whole life for that day
I will live my life to hear You say
Well done”
September 5, 2020
Jo, I’m so glad you and Dave were blessed with so many wonderful years together. What a gift! May you find much peace in knowing Dave is in the presence of our Savior. What a day it will be when we get to see him again. Till then, you have my prayers Jo.
Teresa Farmer
September 4, 2020
We will always cherries all the motorcycle and jeep rides we took with you and Jo. I remember when you would show up at the restaurant, you would come in the kitchen and would want to know ,when and where the next riding destination would be. You and Jo have been a big part of our life and our little family, you are a very good friend with a big heart and a great smile every time you were around.
Martin & Kathy Pilote
September 4, 2020
I will always remember the night we found each other celebrating the Christmas Season downtown...Dave and I both complaining of our knees and sitting for a bit...but then ending up at Tony’s on Third where we introduced you both to their “snowballs.” I couldn’t believe you shared one—instead of —like me— hoarding my own... but that sharing you had was what made you two so special.
We are thinking of you tonight and wishing things were different...We know you have friends surrounding you and likewise know you will welcome their help and lean into their strength. Ron and I are so sorry Dave left us all so soon, and our prayers tonight include gratitude for having met Dave and a request for the Lord to blanket you with his comfort.

Sending our love through these words...
Deb & Ron Kribbs
Friend
September 4, 2020
Always loved Dave’s sense of adventure. Will miss him. He was a kind , loving man.
Alice&Bill Woodward
Family
September 4, 2020
Jo
May God give you peace and the strength to continue in faith. Dave was a wonderful Christian man!
Pat Schultheis
Friend
September 4, 2020
Jo and Dave Hiner - the best friends in the world!
As time passes, we hope your heart will be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived. We will miss our friendship with Dave and all of our adventures together. We are here for you Jo!
Michael and Rebecca Colon
Friend
