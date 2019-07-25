Resources
1949 - 2019
Naples - After a hard-fought battle with an aggressive cancer, David Dill Wright of Naples passed away on July 22, 2019 while in Hospice Care at the age of 69. David was born on August 3, 1949 in Euclid, OH to father John C. Wright, Sr, and mother Virginia Dill Wright, who predeceased him.

David is survived by his wife, Rosemary Wright, their daughters, Stacey Lofty and Hope Johnson; their son, James (Bill) Bryant; his seven grandchildren, Michael, Nikki, Austin Huyck, Skylar, Alaysia, Dylan, and Kayla; his two great-grandchildren; his siblings, John, Marjorie (deceased), Philip, and Jim; his Daughter-in-Law, Antoinette; his Son-in-Law, David; his Sister-in-Law and Brother-in-Law, Marty & MaryAnn Murphy; numerous nieces and nephews and his 4-legged best friend, Bumper.

David requested to be cremated. A private Celebration of Life will be held in Late August; all family and friends are welcome.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that contributions be made to the .
Published in Naples Daily News on July 25, 2019
