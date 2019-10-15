|
David E. Colway
Webster, NY - Oct. 13, 2019, age 82. Survived by his beloved wife of 58 years, Marie (Cupolo) Colway; his children, Jeanne (Dale) Rosilio, Patricia Moore (Christopher Messineo), Jacqueline (Bill) Vonahnen and Michael (Shelly) Colway; grandchildren, Ryan, Kaylie, Eddie, Dylan, Joe, Nick, Matt, Will, Jack and Genevieve; great-grandchildren, Marshall, Thalia, Suzie, Jenny, and Zaira; his brother, John Colway; and his nephew, Christopher.
David was a proud US Navy Veteran, a very proud graduate of RIT, the co-owner and CFO of Adams Colway & Associates, a 4th Degree Knight of Columbus, an avid sailor and a longtime member of Rochester Yacht Club.
Calling hours Friday 4-8 PM at the Falvo Funeral Home, 1295 Fairport Nine Mile Point Rd., Route 250, Webster. On Saturday family and friends are asked to go directly to St. Kateri at St. Thomas the Apostle Church (4536 St. Paul Blvd., Rochester, NY 14617) at 11 AM for the celebration of his Funeral Mass. Donations in his memory may be made to Upstate NY MS Society, 1000 Elmwood Ave., Suite 900, Rochester, NY 14620. Interment Private and at a later date.
Published in Naples Daily News from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019