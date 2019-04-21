|
|
David Erling West
Naples, FL
West, David Erling
(1936-2019)
David E. West passed away on April 13, 2019 in Naples, Florida from dementia
associated with Parkinson's Disease. He was 82 years old.
David is preceded in death by his parents, Carleton and Lurine, and his brothers,
Carleton, Jr. and Stanley
Gordon. He is survived by his wife, Jackie; his children, Dave and Pam of Prior Lake, MN, Chris (Danny Reed) of Austin, TX, and Jon of Loveland, CO; his sister Jean; and his grandchildren, Brennan, Grace, Jacob, Ben and Jaymin.
David was born and raised in St. Paul, MN and graduated from St. Paul Central High School where he was a strong athlete. He earned all city honors for basketball in 1954 and, in 1998, was elected to the St. Paul Central Athletic Hall of Fame. After high school, David graduated from the
University of Minnesota with a business degree. He was also active in the Army National Guard for six years and was a member of the first class of the MN Military Institute at Fort Ripley.
David's career began with a sales role at 3M, but the
majority of his career was spent at West Premium, the
marketing business he co-founded with his sister.
David loved sports, especially high school and college
basketball and football. David spent many an autumn
evening refereeing football games around Duluth and in the Lake Conference in the Minneapolis suburbs. He also loved fishing and golf, especially with his grandchildren or nephews.
When he wasn't following sports--usually with his lifelong friend, Bob Anderson--David volunteered as a facilitator of classes for people undergoing separation and divorce, for over 15 years.
David was a particularly loving and kind man, with a
wonderful sense of humor, and, despite his many
years of suffering from Parkinson's, he remained so until the end.
He loved the Lord and is at home with Him now.
A celebration of his life will be held in the chapel at First Baptist Church, 3000 Orange Blossom Drive Naples 34109 on Tuesday, April 23 beginning at 2:30 pm. In lieu of
flowers, please consider giving a memorial contribution to his church:
Published in Naples Daily News on Apr. 21, 2019