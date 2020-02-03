|
David F. Sanders
Naples - David F. Sanders of Bloomfield Hills, MI and Naples, FL passed away peacefully on January 27, 2020.
David is survived by his beloved wife of 50 years, Susan (Fehlber) and children, Suzanne (Brent) Burzynski, Ellen (Steve) Reed, and Christian (Tressa) Sanders, and grandchildren, Robert and Audrey Reed and Gabriel, Grayson and Gwendalyn Sanders. He is also survived by his brother, Mark Sanders (Sheila) and sisters, Christine (Harmony) Lineback, Judy Bauer and Marianne Sanders as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
David was born on September 17, 1943 in Saint Louis, MO to Angela and Edward Sanders.
Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 am on Wednesday February 12th at St. Williams Church with visitation at 9:30. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Marian High School at 7225 Lahser Bloomfield Hills, MI 48301.
Published in Naples Daily News from Feb. 3 to Feb. 9, 2020