David G. "Dave" McCurry
David G. "Dave" McCurry

A graveside celebration of life for David G. "Dave" McCurry, 69, of Coralville and Naples, Florida, will be held Monday, August 17, 2020, at 11:00 AM at Hazelwood Cemetery in Grinnell. Visitation will be held at the cemetery from 10 - 11 AM. Social distancing guidelines will be in place. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established for Holden Comprehensive Cancer Center and Naples Children and Education Foundation. David McCurry died Thursday, August 13, 2020, at his home in Coralville.

David Gene McCurry was born February 23, 1951, in Grinnell, Iowa, the son of Gene H. and Joan L. (Oltrogge) McCurry. He graduated from Grinnell High School in 1969, Iowa State University and the University of Iowa. Dave played football and ran track for Iowa State and was drafted by the Miami Dolphins in 1973, playing in the NFL for two years. He went on to coach multiple sports and teach at UNI, the University of Iowa, Cornell College, and Williamsburg, Washington Alternative School, Montezuma and Iowa City High Schools. Dave especially enjoyed teaching special education students. Dave was united in marriage to Terri Connor in 1973, the couple later divorced. On July 18, 1980 he was married to Susan Holden in Williamsburg, Iowa. Dave was a trustee of the Naples Children and Education Foundation and an avid supporter of Iowa State University. He enjoyed ISU Football, the Chicago Cubs, fishing, golfing, acting and singing with the Naples Players, playing basketball into his 60's, and spending time with his family and friends.

Survivors include his wife Susan of Naples, FL, three children: Jennifer McCurry of Naples, Joseph McCurry of Naples, and Svetlana McCurry of Fayette, IA, two grandchildren: Myles and Cooper McCurry of Naples, guardian son Brynjar (Kim) Brynjarsson and family of Marshalltown, IA, his sister Jody (Jon) Knapp of Fountain Hills, AZ, his brother Kirk McCurry and family of Grinnell, IA, brother-in-law Ronald (Arlene) Holden of Williamsburg, IA and sister-in-law Karol Holden of Rancho Santa Fe, CA.

Preceding David in death were his parents Gene and Joan McCurry, and his father and mother-in law Roland and Ruby Holden.




Published in Naples Daily News from Aug. 20 to Aug. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
17
Visitation
10:00 AM
Hazelwood Cemetery
AUG
17
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Hazelwood Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Beatty & Peterseim Funeral Home
201 B Ave
Kalona, IA 52247
319-656-2233
Memories & Condolences
August 17, 2020
Dave was a great friend and teammate. I could always count on him. I will cherish the memories I had with him. I will truly miss him and know when my time here is done Dave will be waiting to greet me and hand the relay baton off to me like he did so many times during our time on the Iowa State track team. My deepest sympathy to his wife and family during this difficult time.
Mel Southwell
Friend
August 17, 2020
Dave bought a bar where I was waitressing in college The Airliner back in 1988. He brought with him the most handsome Cornell football player named Chico #24 to be a daytime bartender. I later married this man and have loved him for the past 32 years! 3 beautiful children and a grand baby later we are still happily married all because Dave bought a bar. Love to Suzi and all his family!
Mary (Ludwig) Martin
Friend
August 17, 2020
Cluster of 50 Memorial Trees
Mike Martin
August 17, 2020
My thoughts and prayers to the family during this difficult time. I am so sorry for your loss.
Patrick Horrell
Friend
August 16, 2020
My thoughts and prayers to Dave’s family. I have known Dave my whole life. My Uncle Jack Allgood was one of Dave’s good friends. Dave was always looking out for me when I was attending the University of Iowa. Checking in seeing if I needed anything and taking me out to lunch. He always gave so much of himself to every one around him.

Rest In Peace with Jack. You guys have next!
Marty Jordan
Friend
August 16, 2020
Dave was such an important part of some electrifying teams at Clyde Williams Field. And he certainly honored Coach Johnny Majors with his gift to Iowa State.
Michael Swan
August 16, 2020
I certainly remember Dave as a talented member of some inspiring Iowa State teams. And he certainly honored Coach Johnny Majors with his gift to Iowa State.
Mike Swan
August 15, 2020
Dave was an inspiration, a team leader, and a true individual at Iowa State. He was the only player I knew of in the late 60's that would wear white cleats. It was thought "hot dogging", but he earned them and made it look good. I'll miss Dave at our football reunions.
Terry Sutton
Friend
August 15, 2020
It's been decades since I last saw Dave, but have never forgotten his kindness back in the early 80's when he helped me move several times from one home to another. I was young and dumb and didn't know how to move kitchen appliances and other heavy furniture safely, but Dave was patient and generous with his time and truck. His life story struck me as I read it this morning, and his passing at a young age saddens me. It is one of my great regrets that our paths didn't cross again
in all these years since he helped a young man learn the ropes in life. Bless his memory. Bless his soul.
Dirk Keller
Acquaintance
August 15, 2020
Dave was a wonderful person. My sympathies to you all.
Lori Stahl
Friend
August 15, 2020
Sweet Thought Bouquet
Otis Courtney
August 15, 2020
Dave and I, as with so many, go back to Kindergarten at Cooper Elementary School. We grew to be close friends and teammates. As I have stated many times.......he was, without doubt, the most talented all-around, male high school athlete I have ever seen. As he carried said abilities on into College and the Pro levels, Dave never forgot his Grinnell roots and friends. He will be dearly missed.
Dave Beaty
Friend
August 15, 2020
RIP MAC
Don Rourke
Friend
August 14, 2020
Dave’s life and mine have been intertwined for over sixty years. We shared so many experiences and memories. It seems like we always together for major milestone in each other’s life. I could always count on Dave being there for me. I was blessed to have such a loyal and devoted friend. I miss him so much.
Clark Jensen
Friend
