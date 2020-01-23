|
|
David J. Aubin, Jr.
Naples - David J. Aubin, Jr., 92, of Naples, Florida, formerly of Riverside, Rhode, Island passed away peacefully on January 16, 2020.
He was born on November 13, 1927 in Woonsocket RI, the oldest son of David J. Aubin and Elizabeth Quirk Aubin. He was predeceased by his beloved wife of 64 years, Jeannine V. Aubin and his two sisters, Dorothy Young and Rita Kilmartin.
He is survived by his four children, Michael D. Aubin and his wife Hillary of Jacksonville FL, Raymond J. Aubin of Warwick RI, Diane Aubin Olson and her husband Carl Eric of Bonita Springs, FL and Linda Aubin Hardy and her husband Brian of Naples, FL and 13 grandchildren, Michelle Hogue, Jennifer Ackroyd, Kristen Strutz, Jeffrey Aubin, Joel Aubin, Andrew Aubin, Courtney Weber, Carl E. Olson III, Alex Hardy, Charlotte Olson, Collier Weber, Curran Olson and Kayla Hardy and several great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his three sisters, Claire Dowler, Ruth Curran, Elizabeth Bolvin and two brothers, Richard Aubin and Francis Aubin
He was raised in Woonsocket and Providence RI and was a US WWII Navy veteran. After retiring in 1986 as Executive Vice President and Chairman of the Board of Griggs and Browne, he moved to Naples Florida and enjoyed a long and adventure filled retirement. With his wife by his side, he travelled all around the world, taking along his golf clubs and playing many rounds along the way. He was also a longtime volunteer with Habitat for Humanity.
Those who were blessed to know him, will remember his great sense of humor and ability to tell stories that would give everyone listening a hearty laugh. He was also known for his wonderful cooking, especially his Rhode Island quahog chowder. Most of all, he loved his family. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
A memorial service will take place on Saturday, March 14th at noon at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Naples, Fl. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Alzheimer's Support Network of Naples, 660 Tamiami Trail N, Ste 21, Naples, FL 34102.
Published in Naples Daily News from Jan. 23 to Jan. 24, 2020