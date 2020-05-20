Resources
More Obituaries for David Carraway
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David J. Carraway

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
David J. Carraway Obituary
David J. Carraway

Naples - David J. Carraway, age 49, of Naples Florida passed away on Friday, May 15, 2020, with his son at his side.

He was born June 23, 1970, in Naples Florida, the son of Hazel Carraway.

David was full of life and gave the best bear hugs. He was a wonderful father, Pawpaw, son, brother and friend. He loved outdoors, Nascar, football and wrestling.

David leaves behind his children, Colton, Caitlyn (Dakota) and Cecily (Jordan). grandchildren, Corban and Jaxton. mother, Hazel, sister, Sandra, aunts and uncle, Shirley, Barbara and Rufus. As well as many cousins and dear friends.

David was preceded in death by his grandparents, Rufus and Wilma, uncles, Wayne and Gary. aunt, Iris.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in Naples Daily News from May 20 to May 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -