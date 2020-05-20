|
|
David J. Carraway
Naples - David J. Carraway, age 49, of Naples Florida passed away on Friday, May 15, 2020, with his son at his side.
He was born June 23, 1970, in Naples Florida, the son of Hazel Carraway.
David was full of life and gave the best bear hugs. He was a wonderful father, Pawpaw, son, brother and friend. He loved outdoors, Nascar, football and wrestling.
David leaves behind his children, Colton, Caitlyn (Dakota) and Cecily (Jordan). grandchildren, Corban and Jaxton. mother, Hazel, sister, Sandra, aunts and uncle, Shirley, Barbara and Rufus. As well as many cousins and dear friends.
David was preceded in death by his grandparents, Rufus and Wilma, uncles, Wayne and Gary. aunt, Iris.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in Naples Daily News from May 20 to May 21, 2020