David Keller Johnson
Naples, FL
David Keller Johnson, of Naples FL and Marshfield MA, died at Naples Community Hospital on March 28 after a brief illness. He was born in New Albany
Indiana in 1940, the son of Frank
Leslie and Elizabeth Lucille
Johnson. He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Pamela Wallace Johnson and sons Seth Wallace, wife Lisa, of Northampton MA, and Mathew David, wife Inga, of Park City UT. Grandchildren are Wallace Freeman and Audrey Lucille of Northampton and Emerson Wallace and Brooks Marshall of Park City.
Following David's graduation from Purdue University in 1962, he served as a lieutenant in the Navy earning a Viet Nam service Medal. Dave's 35 year career in academic publishing included college text book sales, national sales and marketing management to New York and Boston-based companies. He was a founding partner and VP of Auburn House Publishing Company in Boston. His text book sales evolved to various electronic media, then to the sale of archival manuscript collections to major research libraries. He retired after several years with University Publications of America/Lexis Nexis .
Dave was an avid stamp collector, a member of the
CartoPhilatelist Society, and the Naples/Collier County Stamp Club. He was a lover of all things maps: atlases, antique maps, road maps, and books on "strange maps". He enjoyed travel to little known islands and other "off the beaten map" places. As a member of The Extra Miler's Club, whose founding principal is "the shortest distance between two points is no fun", he traveled the back roads of America. Dave collected over 2/3 of the 3007 US counties. He was a trombonist in the South Shore Bay Band of Duxbury MA, and a member of the "Davidic Brass Choir" of West Concord Union Church.
A celebration of Dave's life will be held at 2 pm June 8 at the West Concord Union Church, 1317 Main St., Concord, where he and Pam lived for 40 years raising their sons and participating in community life. Memorial gifts should be directed to the WCUC -Music Fund.
Published in Naples Daily News on Apr. 26, 2019