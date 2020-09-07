1/1
David Kramer
David Kramer

Naples - David Edward (Krasnosky) Kramer, 86, of Naples, FL passed away unexpectedly on Saturday September 5, 2020. David was born in Cleveland, OH to Edward and Adell Krasnosky.

David moved to Naples in 1969 and later married Sharon who was his rock. In addition to his loving wife of 41 years, he is survived by his children; Stephen, Donald, Michael, Rene, Wendy, Krista, Curtis and Joel; ten grandchildren and five great grandchildren; his brother Robert and sister Maryann.

Please join us as we celebrate David's life on Friday, Sept. 11th at 11AM at Hodges Funeral Home at Naples Memorial Gardens.








Published in Naples Daily News from Sep. 7 to Sep. 9, 2020.
