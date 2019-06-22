|
|
In Loving Memory Of
David Landry
01/2/42 - 11/16/17
David was born in Portland, Maine, the son of Lionel and Nancy (Flagg) Landry. Through his mother, he was descended from twelve Mayflower passengers. He graduated from Boston College High School and the Massachusetts Maritime Academy. He served as First Mate for American Export Lines and was Captain of the RV Lulu, tender of the submersible Alvin which conducted scientific research for the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution. After retiring to Naples Estates, he was dock manager for the Marco Island fishing fleet. He is survived by daughter Cynthia Roebuck of Orlando, son David Landry of Las Vegas, sister Jean Landry and brother-in-law Jay O'Reilly of Wickford, Rhode Island and sister Gail Landry and nephew Michael Stewart of Sherman Oaks, California. He was predeceased by his parents, sister Carole Landry and niece Nancy Landry.
He is loved and missed by his family.
Published in Naples Daily News on June 22, 2019