Hodges-Josberger Funeral Home
577 E. Elkcam Circle
Marco Island, FL 34145
David Lee Babrowski

David Lee Babrowski

Marco Island - David Babrowski (72), passed away at his home in Marco Island, FL on Friday, April 17, 2020 after a brave but brutal fight with pancreatic cancer. He was born on October 24, 1947 in Kewanee, IL and lived much of his life in Peoria, IL. He is a graduate of Bradley University. Dave is survived by Claire, his wife of 38 years, and his two daughters (Trissa and Kara), a son-in-law (Sundeep) and three grandsons (Kiran, Gian and Hastin). Dave had a passion for golf and loved to fish and hunt with his friends, but his country and his family (including the four-legged members) were his greatest loves. Nothing surpassed the pride he had and joy he found in his daughters and the wonderful lives they've made. Services will be privately held at some point in the future. Arrangements entrusted to Hodges-Josberger Funeral Home, Marco Island, FL.
Published in Naples Daily News from Apr. 20 to Apr. 22, 2020
