David M. Connell, Sr.
Camarillo, CA & Naples - Our beloved David M. Connell, Sr. of Camarillo, CA and Naples, FL, peacefully passed away at age 75 on December 19, 2019, surrounded by his beautiful wife and five children. After enduring a long, hard-fought battle, he succumbed to the effects of heart disease.
Although life ultimately brought him to Southern California where he raised his family, Dave was proud of his New England roots and Irish heritage.
Dave was born in Lynn, Massachusetts, on June 9, 1944, the son of the late Mildred (Coolen) and John (Jack) Connell. He was raised in Beverly, Massachusetts, along with his three sisters where he held fond memories of sailing, going to the beach, and meeting the love of his life. With a sparkle in his bright blue eyes, he never tired of telling the story of meeting his kindred spirit, Betsy. They were destined to be companions over the next 60 years enjoying their love of life, five children, ten grandchildren, and the beauty of the world.
An avid athlete and lover of sports, Dave excelled in both football and indoor track. He was beyond proud of how he and his fellow Beverly High School teammates were Class 'A' Massachusetts State Football Champions in 1960 and League Champions in 1961. Dave received All-League honors his senior year for his accomplishments as both a guard and middle linebacker. He began his career at Boston College on a football scholarship in 1962.
In his adult life, he enjoyed playing tennis and golf as well as coaching his family in many sports. Nothing brought him more joy than being the loudest cheerleader and supporter for his children and grandchildren, rarely missing a game.
With a work ethic that never quit, Dave was able to semi-retire in 1998. He served on the board of directors of several public and private entities and local community business forums.
The most pleasurable moments of his retirement years were traveling the world with Betsy, spending time on family vacations, mentoring others, supporting his children's successes, watching sports, and sharing stories with friends and family in California, Florida, and New England.
Dave is survived by his wife, Betsy (Torrey) Connell; daughter Kimberly and Frank Castro of Ventura, CA; daughter Lynne and Tim Henderson of Newbury Park, CA; daughter Robin Connell of San Francisco, CA; son David and Robin Connell of Carlsbad, CA; and son Patrick (PJ) and Julia Connell, of Carlsbad, CA; five beautiful granddaughters; and five handsome grandsons. He is also survived by his sister Carol and Frank Savage of Beverly, MA; sister Diane and Al Enes of West Peabody, MA; and countless nieces, nephews, sister in-laws, and brother in-laws he considered his close family. He was preceded in death by his parents and younger sister Janice Connell Young.
A Memorial Mass will be held on January 11, 2020, at 11 AM at Padre Serra Catholic Church in Camarillo, CA followed by a Celebration of Life at Spanish Hills Country Club.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Dave's honor may be made to the or by mailing a check to Beverly High School Football Boosters at PO BOX 246, Beverly, MA 01915.
Published in Naples Daily News from Dec. 26 to Dec. 29, 2019