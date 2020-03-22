|
|
David M. Mordorski, 74, of Bonita Springs, passed away on March 15, 2020 in the care of the American House at Coconut Point. He is survived by his beloved wife of 54 years, Loretta J (Fisch) Mordorski. Father to Sheila Panegasser of FL and Tracy Durham of MS. "Grampa Dave" to Kacie and Kaia. A Celebration of David's Life will be held at a time to be announced. In Lieu of flowers, David's family kindly requests donations be made to Alzheimer's Research.
Published in Naples Daily News from Mar. 22 to Mar. 28, 2020