David Massey
Naples - David Glenn Massey, 59, sadly passed away November 25, 2019. David was born in Naples on February 25, 1960 to Daniel R. and Sophia Massey. He graduated from Naples High School, class of 1979. After high school, David explored the waterways in airboats, fishing, and boat captain. Later, he joined his family and was cofounder of Massey Sub Shop where he helped with daily operations.
David is survived by his loving mother, Sophia Massey; three brothers, Dan, Darrel, and Douglass Massey; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Friends and family are welcome to gather at Hodges Funeral Home at Naples Memorial Gardens, 525 111th Ave N, Naples, FL on Saturday, November 30, 2019 from 1-2:00 pm with funeral services starting at 2:00 p.m. He will be laid to rest immediately following the services at Naples Memorial Gardens.
Published in Naples Daily News from Nov. 26 to Nov. 29, 2019