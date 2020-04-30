|
David Merson Prolman
Naples, FL - David Merson Prolman of Naples, FL and New York City died at Avow Hospice on April 28, 2020 after a long struggle with Alzheimer's Disease. He was born in 1936 in Laconia, NH, son of Louis and Polly Merson Prolman.
David attended the University of Maine, followed by service in the US Army. A proud veteran, he made lifelong friends with several of his army buddies.
After the army, David went to work in Maine at his parent's small summer resort, the Martha Washington Inn. Many of the siblings' best anecdotes recalled their days working long hours at the inn and their frugal father joking, "I raised my own help."
David continued his education at Babson College and Boston University Law School. He practiced law in Nashua, NH, sat as Nashua District Court Judge, and was president of the Nashua Bar Association. He was a founder of the Colonial Trust Company. He also served as chair of the board of directors of Rivier College.
David then switched gears, joining a client and friend to create a successful real estate development partnership in southern NH.
In addition to his professional career, David took on the mission of getting persecuted Jews out of Russia. Through a chance meeting, David enlisted the assistance of a NY Congressman and facilitated the challenging process of bringing dozens of families to New Hampshire. He and his brother Earl, along with volunteers from the local synagogue, found them jobs, housing, transportation, education, and health services.
Later on, lured by the promise of balmy breezes and beautiful beaches, David and his wife Marjorie moved to Naples, where he soon began his mediation practice, Mediation Resolution. David's late-in-life career may have been his most satisfying. He loved mediation; working with outstanding colleagues on memorable cases. Considered fair-minded, and highly regarded by members of the legal community, David mediated over 5,000 cases throughout Florida.
David enjoyed his many travels with friends, but none more so than with his grandchildren, Alex and Cameron. Together with Marjorie, the foursome shared adventures throughout the world.
David always lived life fully. He cherished his family and wide circle of friends. He loved meeting people. We remember his warmth and charm, generous spirit, intelligence, and especially, his tan.
He will be mourned and missed by Marjorie; son Andrew Prolman and daughter-in-law Peg of Manchester, NH; daughter Susan Prolman of Washington, DC; son Charles of Brookline, MA; grandsons Alex Prolman of Durham, NC and Cameron Prolman and partner Sera Stackpole of Somerville, MA; brothers Norman Prolman and wife Karin of Framingham, MA and Earl Prolman and partner Barbara Drukman of Naples and Nashua; brother-in-law Fred McManus and wife Linda of Naples; and many cousins, nieces, and nephews. He was predeceased by sister Arlene Oppenheim of Barnstable, MA and sister-in-law Marilyn Prolman of Nashua.
Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, a memorial will be held at McSorley's Old Ale House at a later time. Donation in David's name may be made to the Alzheimer's Support Network, 660 Tamiami Trail North #21, Naples, Florida 34102 (http://www.alzsupport.net/Donate.html).
Published in Naples Daily News from Apr. 30 to May 3, 2020