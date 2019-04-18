|
David R. Martindale
Naples, FL
David R. Martindale passed away on April 10th 2019 at Lee Memorial Hospital in Ft. Myers, Florida. He was born Sept 13th 1959 and raised in Indiana by his parents
Maurice and Carol Martindale until he moved to Naples in the early 1980s.
David is survived by his Mother Carol Martindale, the love of his life Margaret Grandy, his 5 children and their spouses, Ralph (Mason) & Meghan Martindale, Bruce & Kylee Martindale, Rachel & Shaun Donovan, Heather & Luis Mercader, Ashley &
Brandon Reynolds as well as his 12 grandchildren. He also leaves behind a sister Beth Weinreich as well as her husband Scott and their 4 children and grandchildren.
A celebration of life will be held for David at Anchor
Christian Church, 11651 E. Terry St in Bonita Springs, on
Saturday April 20th at 11 am for those who knew him. In lieu of flowers the family asks for donations be made to The March of Dimes or Building the Kingdom, an Anchor
Christian Church fund.
For more details on his life please see http://www.legacy.com/obituaries/neptune-society/obituary.aspx?n=DAVID-MARTINDALE&lc=1905&pid=192397689&mid=8246298
Published in Naples Daily News on Apr. 18, 2019