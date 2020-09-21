David R. Socha
Estero - David R. Socha, 85, passed peacefully surrounded by family on September 19, 2020. Dave was born in Port Huron, Michigan. He graduated from Wayne State University with a Major in Business Administration. He enjoyed a successful sales career in the automotive industry prior to relocating to Bonita Springs, Florida. Dave and his wife, Yvonne, enjoyed a wonderful life filled with new friends, travel, and laughter.
He is survived by his wife Yvonne (Del Giudice), sons Dennis (Kristi) Socha, Bradley Socha, and Randall (Julie) Socha and daughter-in-law Stephanie Socha; his step children Diane Jones and Brad (Kelly) Bunting. He is also survived by his sisters Donna Schweihofer, and Judy (Ken) Langmesser, as well as many nieces and nephews. He is also survived by loving relative Paula Darany. Dave was blessed with fourteen grandchildren and his legacy will live on through them. Dave was predeceased by his parents Frank and Edna (Jones) Socha, his wife and mother of his children Laura Socha, son Steven Socha, brother Frank Socha, and his niece Cherie Petersen.
A Visitation with the family will be held on Wednesday, September 23, from 4:00pm to 8:00pm in Shikany's Bonita Funeral Home located at 28300 S. Tamiami Trail in Bonita Springs, Florida.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, September 24th at 10:00am in St. Leo the Great Catholic Church located at 28290 Beaumont Road in Bonita Springs, Florida. Masks and Social Distancing are required.
A Memorial will be held at a later date in Michigan.
In Lieu of flowers, contributions in Dave's memory to the International Myeloma Foundation (www.myeloma.org
) or a charity of your choice
would be appreciated.
