David Rush
Naples - Award-winning TV and radio journalist David Rush died May 14, 2020 at his home in Naples, Fla. He was 89.
Born in Cordova, N.C., David was a longtime resident of Marco Island, Fla., having moved there from Rockville, Md. For years he and his wife, Betty, held dual state residencies before moving to Florida permanently in 1988.
He retired in 2003 as a financial adviser from the Marco Island office that bore his name, which was established in 1988. Prior to that, he was a TV-radio journalist for 32 years, the last 25 as a correspondent with NBC News. While his final primary assignment was business and economics, he was part of the White House press corps during the Johnson, Carter and Reagan administrations.
Among his assignments were coverage of the Cuban Missile Crisis in 1962 and the House Judiciary Committee hearings that led to the resignation of President Richard Nixon in 1977.
David began his broadcasting career as a radio announcer at age 16 in Rockingham, N.C. After military service and college, he worked at WDSC radio in Dillon, S.C. until 1957, when he began his years in television in Winston-Salem, N.C. at then-WSJS (Channel 12). He anchored the 6 and 11 p.m. newscasts.
His network break came when he was selected as the local TV anchorman on the NBC Program "Wide Wide World." In 1960 David became a correspondent at WTOP Radio and TV in Washington, D.C., and eventually anchored the TV station's evening newscasts. Later he joined WRC, the NBC affiliate in Washington, and advanced to network assignments. In 1968 he took a break from national news coverage to become public affairs director at WBTV in Charlotte, N.C., but in 1971 returned to network news in the nation's capital, where he remained until his retirement as a journalist.
His reports, commentaries and documentaries won 36 awards, including a DuPont Peabody Award for the NBC documentary "Second Sunday" about the Vietnam War and a local Emmy Award for "Washington's Outstanding News Presentation" at WTOP-TV.
One honor he accepted with amusement: the American Chiropractic Association's first-place award for a series he did for the White House Physical Fitness program. At the time, he said, he was vastly overweight and grossly out of shape.
David also won first place in a Robert F. Kennedy Foundation competition for a documentary about the homeless. The same documentary garnered first place from the National Press Club of Washington and a National Headliner Award, given by the Atlantic City New Jersey Press Club.
In 1986 David was one of two broadcast correspondents among nine journalists awarded fellowships by the International Press Institute to study trade and commerce in Japan.
David was a lifelong member of the American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (AFTRA) and was president of its Washington, D.C. chapter for three terms. He also was a member of AFTRA's national board and a member of the Washington, D.C. Labor Council.
He served with distinction in Korea as a communications specialist in the U.S. Air Force with a top-secret clearance. Among his medals were the Korean Campaign Medal with two bronze stars, the United Nations Medal for Freedom and the Syngman Rhee Citation, awarded by the South Korean president to troops engaged against the North Korean and Chinese militaries.
In 1951 he married his high school sweetheart, Betty, and they had three children.
Years after retirement he and Betty purchased a chalet in Roaring Gap, N.C., near the Blue Ridge Parkway, and spent their summers there. While their primary residence until 2018 was Marco Island, they loved the peace, tranquility and coolness of the weather in the North Carolina mountains. David often told friends he was "doubly blessed to live in two paradises."
David was an ordained Deacon in the Presbyterian Church in Winston Salem, N.C., and later reconfirmed by St. Andrews Presbyterian Church in Rockville, Md.
He was a longtime member of Marco Island's Thursday Rotary Club and a Paul Harris Fellow, served on Marco Island's two Charter Review Committees, and was an outspoken member of the community. He was a member of the NRA and the Allegheny Rifle Association of Sparta, N.C.
In addition to his wife, David is survived by his elder son, David Rush Jr. (Jill), daughter Vicky Harris (Dean), daughter-in-law Cindy Rush; two brothers, Steve and Jerry (Linda); five grandchildren, one great-granddaughter, three step-grandchildren and four step-great-grandchildren.
He was predeceased by his son Eddie, grandson Kirk, a sister and two brothers.
There will be a Celebration of Life at a later date on Marco Island, when circumstances allow large groups to gather. Hodges-Josberger Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the Gary Sinise Foundation, www.garysinisefoundation.org.
Naples - Award-winning TV and radio journalist David Rush died May 14, 2020 at his home in Naples, Fla. He was 89.
Born in Cordova, N.C., David was a longtime resident of Marco Island, Fla., having moved there from Rockville, Md. For years he and his wife, Betty, held dual state residencies before moving to Florida permanently in 1988.
He retired in 2003 as a financial adviser from the Marco Island office that bore his name, which was established in 1988. Prior to that, he was a TV-radio journalist for 32 years, the last 25 as a correspondent with NBC News. While his final primary assignment was business and economics, he was part of the White House press corps during the Johnson, Carter and Reagan administrations.
Among his assignments were coverage of the Cuban Missile Crisis in 1962 and the House Judiciary Committee hearings that led to the resignation of President Richard Nixon in 1977.
David began his broadcasting career as a radio announcer at age 16 in Rockingham, N.C. After military service and college, he worked at WDSC radio in Dillon, S.C. until 1957, when he began his years in television in Winston-Salem, N.C. at then-WSJS (Channel 12). He anchored the 6 and 11 p.m. newscasts.
His network break came when he was selected as the local TV anchorman on the NBC Program "Wide Wide World." In 1960 David became a correspondent at WTOP Radio and TV in Washington, D.C., and eventually anchored the TV station's evening newscasts. Later he joined WRC, the NBC affiliate in Washington, and advanced to network assignments. In 1968 he took a break from national news coverage to become public affairs director at WBTV in Charlotte, N.C., but in 1971 returned to network news in the nation's capital, where he remained until his retirement as a journalist.
His reports, commentaries and documentaries won 36 awards, including a DuPont Peabody Award for the NBC documentary "Second Sunday" about the Vietnam War and a local Emmy Award for "Washington's Outstanding News Presentation" at WTOP-TV.
One honor he accepted with amusement: the American Chiropractic Association's first-place award for a series he did for the White House Physical Fitness program. At the time, he said, he was vastly overweight and grossly out of shape.
David also won first place in a Robert F. Kennedy Foundation competition for a documentary about the homeless. The same documentary garnered first place from the National Press Club of Washington and a National Headliner Award, given by the Atlantic City New Jersey Press Club.
In 1986 David was one of two broadcast correspondents among nine journalists awarded fellowships by the International Press Institute to study trade and commerce in Japan.
David was a lifelong member of the American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (AFTRA) and was president of its Washington, D.C. chapter for three terms. He also was a member of AFTRA's national board and a member of the Washington, D.C. Labor Council.
He served with distinction in Korea as a communications specialist in the U.S. Air Force with a top-secret clearance. Among his medals were the Korean Campaign Medal with two bronze stars, the United Nations Medal for Freedom and the Syngman Rhee Citation, awarded by the South Korean president to troops engaged against the North Korean and Chinese militaries.
In 1951 he married his high school sweetheart, Betty, and they had three children.
Years after retirement he and Betty purchased a chalet in Roaring Gap, N.C., near the Blue Ridge Parkway, and spent their summers there. While their primary residence until 2018 was Marco Island, they loved the peace, tranquility and coolness of the weather in the North Carolina mountains. David often told friends he was "doubly blessed to live in two paradises."
David was an ordained Deacon in the Presbyterian Church in Winston Salem, N.C., and later reconfirmed by St. Andrews Presbyterian Church in Rockville, Md.
He was a longtime member of Marco Island's Thursday Rotary Club and a Paul Harris Fellow, served on Marco Island's two Charter Review Committees, and was an outspoken member of the community. He was a member of the NRA and the Allegheny Rifle Association of Sparta, N.C.
In addition to his wife, David is survived by his elder son, David Rush Jr. (Jill), daughter Vicky Harris (Dean), daughter-in-law Cindy Rush; two brothers, Steve and Jerry (Linda); five grandchildren, one great-granddaughter, three step-grandchildren and four step-great-grandchildren.
He was predeceased by his son Eddie, grandson Kirk, a sister and two brothers.
There will be a Celebration of Life at a later date on Marco Island, when circumstances allow large groups to gather. Hodges-Josberger Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the Gary Sinise Foundation, www.garysinisefoundation.org.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Naples Daily News from Jun. 5 to Jun. 7, 2020.