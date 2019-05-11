|
|
David T. Marr
Naples, FL
Ocean City, NJ - Naples, FL
02-19-29 - 05/07/19
Our beloved David passed away peacefully on May 7th at home with his loving wife, Jo, by his side. David was born in Philadelphia, PA, the son of Willard and Mary Marr.
He leaves behind his devoted wife of 52 years, Josephine Marr, as well as his extended family who will dearly miss him - Barbara and John Kuryea, Dee Tighe Guffey and Earle Guffey, Kim and Steve Martin, Cole Jacob Martin, and many family, friends and business associates in Ocean City, Naples and Pennsylvania.
Dave's claim to fame was his brokerage and real estate business, Marr Agency, that he established 60 years ago in Ocean City, NJ where he and his wife, Jo, worked side by side. Dave mentored Michael Hoffman, his protege, who today is continuing the Marr Agency legacy.
In addition, Dave was a talented self-made architect who designed two custom homes for he and Jo in Ocean City and Naples.
All who knew Dave remember him as a warm hearted,
sincere and honorable man. His memory will live on in all the lives he touched.
The family would like to thank the Golden Age Home Health aides and Avow Hospice for their care of David.
A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on
Monday, May 13th at 11:00 in the chapel of St. Agnes Catholic Church, 7775 Vanderbilt Beach Road Extension, Naples.
Immediately following Mass, entombment will take place at Naples Memorial Gardens, 525 111th Avenue North. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the . For online condolences, please visit www.fullernaples.com.
Published in Naples Daily News on May 11, 2019