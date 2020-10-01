David Taber

David F. Taber, 84, of Winfield, IL and Mercer, WI and formerly of Wheaton and Marco Island, FL passed away September 24 at Central DuPage Hospital. He was born in Evanston to David F. Taber, Sr and Mary (nee Ambrose) Taber. He grew up in Wheaton but enjoyed summers spent at camp in the woods of Maine and Northern Wisconsin. During his high school years he worked out with the football team at Wheaton Community High School under coach Bob Horsley. He attended Choate Academy in Wallingford, CT and Lake Forest Academy. He graduated from Kenyon College in 1958 with a B.S in Economics and was a member of Alpha Delta Phi fraternity. David had three successful businesses in Naperville, the Collision Clinic Auto-Body Shop, Friendly Spirits Liquor Store and a bar/restaurant known alternately as The Reprieve, Fireside and Gander's Alehouse, where he often enjoyed a well-deserved Budweiser after a long day. He is survived by his wife of 33 years, Jennifer (nee Hamilton) Taber and daughter, Madeline. Also surviving are his niece Mary (Tim) Blackford and nephews Fred (Donna) Keyes and David (Heidi) Lancaster. He was preceded in death by his parents and sisters Mary Ann Lancaster and Ruth Todd. David loved Volkswagens, his lake house in Northern Wisconsin, cats, boating, skiing and flying his '61 V-tail Beechcraft Bonanza. In his younger years he was especially fond of golf and was lucky enough to live across from the second fairway of the Chicago Golf Club for most of his life. He will be missed. A private service was held. A celebration of his life will happen when the world is a better and safer place. Donations in David's name may be made to A.D.O.P.T. Pet Shelter, 420 Industrial Drive, Naperville, IL 60563.









