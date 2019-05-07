Services
Hodges Funeral Home at Naples Memorial Gardens
525 - 111th Ave N
Naples, FL 34108
(239) 597-3101
David Bueker
Celebration of Life
Friday, May 24, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Bueker residence
David W. Bueker Obituary
David W. Bueker

Bonita Springs, FL

David W. Bueker, Bonita Springs, passed away peacefully on May 1st, 2019. He was born on February 2, 1942 in Kansas City, Missouri. The son of A.W. (Bill) Bueker and Helen

McCormack.

He leaves behind his wife of 38 years, Carol Bueker.

David attended Kansas University and was a member of Alpha Tau Omega fraternity.

He took over the family business at the young age of 21 caused by the sudden death of his father. He was the owner and

president of McCormack-Payton Storage and Moving, one of the founding agents of Atlas Van Lines. He served on the Board of Directors and Executive committee of Atlas World Group beginning in 1983 until his retirement in 2007. He was a past president of Four Colonies homes association and

Colchester Court homes association. He also served on the Zoning and Planning commission of the city of Lenexa, Kansas.

A celebration of life will be held at the Bueker residence on May 24, 2019 from 4-8 p.m.

Contributions may be made to the American Heart

Association, 7272 Greenville Ave, Dallas, TX 75231
Published in Naples Daily News on May 7, 2019
