|
|
David W. Dutro
Bonita Springs - On Monday, November 25, 2019, David Wayne Dutro, passed away at the age of 63 with his loving family at his side, after a courageous battle with cancer. For 38 years, David was the beloved husband to Merilea Funk Dutro, his high school sweetheart, and the proud father and best friend to his son, Todd.
Dave was a Christmas baby, born on December 25, 1955 in Zanesville, Ohio to the late Hubert and Joan Dutro. His family soon moved to Columbus, Ohio where he was raised, educated, and met the love of his life. He attended The Ohio State University and became a successful businessman, respected and admired by his colleagues. His career took him all over the world and he retired as Chief Executive Officer of Elementis, a publicly traded corporation in the United Kingdom.
Dave cherished time with his family, and took them on incredible adventures and created countless memories. He was a man of strong faith, a trusted confidante and mentor to many. He had wonderful friends that he loved golfing, fishing, and spending quality time with. Dave also enjoyed fast cars, problem solving, and good music. He was known for his humility, sense of humor, work ethic, loyalty, and most of all, the incredible way he made others feel.
In addition to wife, Merilea, and son, Todd and his wife Allison Dutro, he is survived by two brothers, Daniel and Douglas Dutro of Columbus, Ohio; sister Doreen Dutro of Tampa, Florida; brother-in-law Brad Funk, sister-in-law Anita Costello (Jim), father-in-law Jack Funk, and nieces and nephew.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, December 7th, 2019 at First Presbyterian Church 9751 Bonita Beach Rd SE, Bonita Springs, FL 34135 at 3 o'clock in the afternoon. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to First Presbyterian Church or Joanne's House at Hope Hospice 27100 Imperial Pkwy, Bonita Springs, FL 34135.
To sign his guest register or to leave online condolences please visit www.ShikanyFuneralHome.com
Arrangements are being handled by Shikany's Bonita Funeral Home Family Owned and operated Since 1978
Published in Naples Daily News from Nov. 27 to Dec. 1, 2019