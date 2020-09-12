David Willis Cole, DBA



David Willis Cole, DBA, 82, born in Fremont, Ohio, went to meet his Savior on September 7, 2020. He is survived by Edie, his wife of fifty-eight years; his daughter, Joanna; and his grandson, Jayden; nieces, nephews, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents, Clarence and Wilma Cole; sister, Virginia Chambers; nephew, Kurt Chambers; and brother-in-law, Harold Walters.



David graduated from Capital University where he managed the Chapel Choir; MBA from Ohio University; and DBA from Indiana University. He joined the faculty of The Ohio State University in 1965 where he taught for almost 40 years and served as chairman of Finance from 1971-1978. He also taught fifty years in the summer program of the Pacific Coast Banking School at the University of Washington. His last teaching role was volunteering at Grace Place, teaching English as a second language.



In 1969, David received the OSU Alumni Award for distinguished teaching and went on to receive the College of Business Outstanding Teaching award three times. In 1992, he inaugurated Ohio State's Academy for Financial Executives, an intensive two-year executive education program for members of top management of commercial banks and thrifts.



David served as Ohio State's representative to Russia six times, delivering banking and small business seminars. He was instrumental in developing the business curriculum at three colleges and universities in Tomsk, Siberia. He received the Distinguished Service Award in 2002 along with colleague Ronald Racster for their oversight of the design and construction of the six-building Fisher College of Business.



He served on the boards of Franklin County Lutheran Social Services, Trinity Lutheran Seminary, Upper Arlington Lutheran Church, Railroad Savings and Loan, and Starr Commonwealth of Michigan.



All of his life David cherished his family, friends, leading bible studies, teaching, the arts and travelling. His beautiful baritone voice could be heard in many church choirs, the latest of which was at Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Naples. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to:



Naples Alumni Scholarships mailed to The OSU Foundation, 1480 West Lane Avenue, Columbus, OH 43221, reference Fund #600136. Checks should be made payable to "The OSU Foundation".



Emmanuel Lutheran Church at 777 Mooring Line Dr., Naples, FL, 34102



Grace Place at P.O. 990531, Naples, FL 34116.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store