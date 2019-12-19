Resources
Naples - Dawn Marie Doyle (Dailey) May 9, 1965 - December 18, 2019 Dawn passed away in her sleep early Wednesday morning. Dawn was born in Indiana to Gilbert and Linda. She was adopted by Stephen and Pam Dailey. Dawn bore two children, Ann Marie and Gregory Allen, with her first husband Jeffrey Kattmann. Dawn remarried and bore two more children, Robert (Bobby) and Sean, with Patrick Doyle. Dawn was preceded in death by her son Bobby. She leaves behind her parents, brother Steve, her husband and children. Online condolences at www.fullernaples.com Known by hundreds as "Mamma D" as she loved to entertain and help the neighborhood children. May you forever rest in peace.
Published in Naples Daily News from Dec. 19 to Dec. 20, 2019
