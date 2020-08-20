Deane BuchholzNaples - Deane Buchholz (née Rosen) passed away peacefully on August 20, 2020, at the age of 101, comforted by her loved ones near and far. She was born at "high noon" on July 30, 1919, in Hegwich, IL, the youngest of eight children of the late Rose (née Winkler) and Kalman Rosenstein. When she was six, the family moved to Brooklyn, NY, where she grew up surrounded by close family and life-long friends. She attended NY public schools and completed a 6-month secretarial program at the 92nd Street Y after high school graduation.In the summer of 1938, she reluctantly accompanied her best friend Frances to Ocean Parkway beach on Coney Island just before her 19th birthday and met her future husband, Alfred Buchholz. He told her: "When you walked by, I was totally smitten." Despite her family's attempt to intervene, they married on March 31, 1940, and celebrated 67 years together before Alfred's death in 2008.Deane was a loving and devoted mother to her two sons, Alan and Ross, and a wonderful homemaker and talented cook, having learned at the knee of her mother. The Buchholz family lived in Brooklyn, NY, where she volunteered as a fundraiser for many years for the March of Dimes, working her way up to district leader. She worked in market research and for the State of New York Unemployment Office as an intake interviewer. She completed an associate degree in interior design at the New York School of Interior Design and enjoyed free lance commissions. When their sons left home, Deane and Alfred moved to Piscatauway, NJ, in 1972, where she sold real estate after passing the New Jersey real estate exam. From 1979 to 2008 they lived in an over-55 community in Englishtown, NJ. After Alfred's death, Deane moved to the Carlisle in Naples, Florida, in 2009, to be near her son Alan and daughter-in-law Donna. She lived in independent living at the Carlisle until her death. She was a life-long Democrat, proud of having all her teeth and all her hair, never dyed, till the day she died.In addition to her husband Alfred, she was predeceased by her seven siblings and grandson Daniel Sean Buchholz. Her family will miss her: son Alan Buchholz and daughter-in-law Donna (Naples, FL); son Ross Buchholz and daughter-in-law Kathi (Sarasota, FL); grandson Eric Buchholz (Suzanne), step-grandson Dr. Matthew Carty (Dr. Marcy), granddaughter Sabrina Buchholz, Esq., great-grandsons James and Jacob Buchholz, step-great granddaughters Madison and Mackenzie Carty and step-great grandson Mason Carty, all from the greater Boston, MA, area. Special thanks to Pam Baijnath, CNA, for her compassionate care for Deane the past two years and to the staff at VITAS Hospice for their outstanding end-of-life care. Due to COVID-19 there will be no visiting hours. A Zoom Celebration of Life Service will be held Sunday, August 30, 2020, 3:00pm. Contact JourneyToPresence@gmail.com for more information. She will be laid to rest next to her husband Alfred in a private burial at Beth Moses Cemetery, Farmingdale, NY 11735. Funeral arrangements by Fuller Funeral Home, North Naples, FL. In lieu of flowers, those wishing to honor her are encouraged to make a donation to their favorite charity.