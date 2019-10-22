|
Debbie Ann (Marshall) Roberts
Naples - Debbie Ann (Marshall) Roberts, 54, of Naples, FL, passed away on October 14, 2019. She was born on November 14, 1964 in West Grove, PA.
Survivors include her sons, Jeremy and Jason Roberts; mother, Clarine Marshall; two grandsons; one granddaughter; two brothers, Lenny and Danny Osborne and her two sisters, Loretta Hines and Wanetta Honeycutt.
Services will be held Saturday, October 26, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at Fuller Funeral Home, 1625 Pine Ridge Rd, Naples.
Please visit Debbie's Tribute for online condolences at www.muller-thompson.com
Published in Naples Daily News from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019