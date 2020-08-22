Deborah L. VandivierNaples, FL - Deborah Vandivier was born in Louisville, KY on September 27, 1949. She entered Heaven's gates August 18, 2020.An always happy and upbeat person who would do anything for family and friends. Anyone who knew Deborah knew she put others needs ahead of hers.She was an animal lover who always had a little cat around. Deborah was a 1967 graduate of Seneca High School in Louisville. She moved to Naples, FL in 1980 but would return to Louisville several times around derby. She loved the beach and had an impressive shell collection.Deborah is preceded in death by her parents, Dudley and Eve and her brothers, Eric and Bradley. She chose cremation and will be inurned in the family site at Cave Hill Cemetery in Louisville. In lieu of flowers, please send donations in her name to Avow Hospice, 1095 Whippoorwill Lane, Naples, FL 34105.