Deborah Pearcy Schlinder



Naples, FL



Deborah Jo (Pearcy)



Schlinder (69) of Marco Island, FL, passed away at home with family on February 4. Born in Miami on August 11, 1949 and raised in Clewiston,



Debbie was proud to be a "Cracker." But, a little piece of her heart remained in Tennessee, where she earned a Bachelor's Degree in Physical Education from UT. In 1972, Debbie began her first teaching job at Tommie Barfield Elementary. In '73 Deb was named Activities Program Director for Marco Beach Hotel and would often work as a banquet waitress in the



evenings. She married Richard Schlinder in 1976, becoming a devoted stepmother to Laurie (Schlinder) Pozo and



Bonnie (Schlinder) DeLap. After divorcing, Deb remained on Marco only to survive a devastating house fire. Her Marco community rallied to support her through that challenging time which touched her in a profound way. Truly moved by the outpouring of love bestowed upon her, Deb knew Marco would always be "Home."Debo, as many knew her, enjoyed reading, collecting shells, traveling, singing to music as she drove her car, and being a support to family and friends. For many years, Debo collected aluminum, for the school's recycling program which she single-handedly began, using a tiny, rickety trailer attached to her car to make the rounds. The program continues today with a permanent recycling container at the school site. One of Debbie's greatest



honors came when the school dedicated the "Schlinder Pavilion," in recognition of 35 years of service to the



children of Tommie Barfield. If she hadn't taught you PE, or collected aluminum from you, then you may have known Debo from hostessing at the Snook Inn where she delighted at the sight of people enjoying each other, listening to live music and soaking in the beauty of the scenery. Debbie is



survived by her step-daughters, Laurie Pozo (Olivio) of Naples, Bonnie DeLap (Russell) of Brookfield, WI; her grandchildren



Gabrielle Pozo (Deb's devoted caregiver), Nicolas Pozo, Marissa, Brennan, Caitlyn, and Chris DeLap; brothers



Matthew Prewitt, Thomas Pearcy; 3 step sisters Ann, Helen, and Louis. Debbie was preceded in death by her father



Douglas Pearcy, mother Violet Prewitt, step-father "Cap" Prewitt. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 am,



Saturday, March 9th at Fuller Funeral Home East Trail, Naples. The family will host a gathering on site following the service. Friends and family are invited to gather at the Snook Inn, 6:00 pm, to celebrate Deb's life. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Naples Cat Alliance would be appreciated. For online condolences visit www.FullerNaples.com Published in Naples Daily News on Feb. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary