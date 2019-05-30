|
|
Debra Presti Brent
Naples, FL
Debra Presti Brent, 63, of Naples, passed away Thursday, May 23, 2019. She was born August 14, 1955, in Cleveland Ohio. She was a 1990 graduate of Loyola University New Orleans College of Law and a practicing attorney for more than 25 years. Debra is survived by her brother, Charles Presti of Pensacola, FL; sisters, Rose Pelton of Naples, FL, and Jo Denise Brisson of Naples, FL; and many nieces and nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her father, Joseph Presti; mother, Carol Presti; and brother, John Presti.
A funeral service will be held at a later date and will be announced.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Domestic Animal Service Donation Trust Fund 7610 Davis Blvd, Naples, Florida 34104 in loving memory of Debra Presti Brent. Online condolences may be offered by visiting www.ShikanyFuneralHome.com.
Published in Naples Daily News on May 30, 2019