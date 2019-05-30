Services
Shikany's Bonita Funeral Home
28300 So. Tamiami Tr.
Bonita Springs, FL 34134
(239) 992-4982
Resources
More Obituaries for Debra Presti Brent
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Debra Presti Brent


1955 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Debra Presti Brent Obituary
Debra Presti Brent

Naples, FL

Debra Presti Brent, 63, of Naples, passed away Thursday, May 23, 2019. She was born August 14, 1955, in Cleveland Ohio. She was a 1990 graduate of Loyola University New Orleans College of Law and a practicing attorney for more than 25 years. Debra is survived by her brother, Charles Presti of Pensacola, FL; sisters, Rose Pelton of Naples, FL, and Jo Denise Brisson of Naples, FL; and many nieces and nephews and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her father, Joseph Presti; mother, Carol Presti; and brother, John Presti.

A funeral service will be held at a later date and will be announced.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Domestic Animal Service Donation Trust Fund 7610 Davis Blvd, Naples, Florida 34104 in loving memory of Debra Presti Brent. Online condolences may be offered by visiting www.ShikanyFuneralHome.com.
Published in Naples Daily News on May 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now